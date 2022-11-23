College Food Pantries Try To Meet Increased Need

College Student Food Insecurity This Holiday Season

As Thanksgiving approaches, food pantries across the state are seeing an increase in need. Some students face a difficult choice: eating or education. A recent state law requires college campuses to direct students to CalFresh and other benefits.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

Crab Season Is Delayed...Again

For the second time this year, state officials are delaying the start of commercial Dungeness crab fishing, after several humpback whales were spotted off California's coast. The delay will allow time for the whales to migrate south.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

How To Protect The Environment This Thanksgiving

Millions of Californians will sit down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow. And all of that food preparation will create a lot of potential food waste, from turkey bones to vegetable peelings. But the gases that are released from food waste that's trucked to landfills are a big contributor to climate change.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED