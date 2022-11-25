KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

A Conversation with Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco's District Attorney

Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks to a crowd of supporters at Harborview Restaurant and Bar in San Francisco on Nov. 8, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Scott and Marisa discuss San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' first few months in office and her election victory. Then, they revisit their July conversation with Jenkins, who talked about the loss of her son, her path to becoming the city's top prosecutor and her vision for the office.

Sponsored