California's Last Nuclear Plant Gets $1 Billion To Stay Open

Could These Antiviral Drugs Ease Brain Fog?

Scientists at Stanford are starting a new medical trial to test if the drug Paxlovid can ease the symptoms of long COVID, like brain fog, shortness of breath and body aches. It's the first medical trial in the U.S. involving an antiviral to treat long COVID.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, KQED

Newsom Releases $1 Billion In Homlessness Funding

Governor Gavin Newsom is releasing a billion dollars in funding to fight homelessness. That comes just two weeks after he put a halt on the funds and scolded cities and counties for not having ambitious plans to solve homelessness. Cities must submit their next proposal to the state by next Tuesday to access more funding.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED

Biden Administration Awards $1 Billion To Extend Life of Diablo Canyon Power Plant

California's last remaining nuclear power plant just received more than a billion dollars in conditional funding to keep it up and running for five extra years. Local supporters of the plant’s continued operation celebrated the news for helping keep the plant’s carbon-free energy on the grid, as the state faces an ongoing energy crisis.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX