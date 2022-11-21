What We Know About the Shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ Club

A gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Authorities identified Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, as the suspect and took him into custody shortly after arriving on site at Club Q. Police are still investigating the gunman's motive and whether the attack constitutes a hate crime.

The attack comes six years after the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in modern U.S. history, when a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

Here's what we know about the Colorado Springs shooting.

Two patrons subdued the gunman

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said the gunman began shooting as soon as he entered the nightclub. At least two people helped subdue the gunman, which the chief described as heroic.

"We owe them a great debt of thanks," he said at a news conference Sunday.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told NPR that one of the patrons "took the handgun from the [shooter] and hit him with the handgun to disable him."