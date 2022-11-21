San Francisco's LGBTQ Community Holds Vigil For Victims of Colorado Nightclub Shooting

Candlelight Vigil in San Francisco Honors Colorado Springs Shooting Victims

Last night, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club hosted a vigil to honor the victims of the shooting in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The vigil took place at Harvey Milk Plaza, one week before the 44th anniversary of the assassination of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone.

Members Of Congress Demand Answers From U.S. Forest Service

A recent investigation from CapRadio and the California Newsroom revealed the U.S. Forest Service predicted that a wildfire could wipe out the town of Grizzly Flats. But the agency failed to deliver on plans to protect the rural Northern California town.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

Cal/OSHA Struggles To Hire Bilingual Inspectors

California is one of the nation’s most linguistically diverse states. An estimated 3.4 million workers don’t speak English well, or at all. Many of them work low-wage, high-risk jobs. But the state agency tasked with protecting workers’ health and safety, is woefully understaffed in terms of bilingual inspectors.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED