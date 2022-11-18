KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Thousands of UC Academic Workers Are on Strike

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Staff members demonstrate at the UCSF Mission Bay campus on Nov. 15, 2022, during a strike among some 48,000 academic workers across all 10 University of California campuses. (KQED / Beth LaBerge)

Universities across the country rely on students and academic workers to grade papers, run classes, conduct research, and provide student support. It’s demanding work, often for little pay.

But now, the unions representing 48,000 University of California students and academic workers say they’ve had enough, and on Monday thousands of people across the system's 10 campuses went on strike. 

Guest: Bria Suggs, journalist and graduate student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism


Your support makes KQED podcasts possible. You can show your love by going to https://kqed.org/donate/podcasts.

Sponsored