Thousands of UC Academic Workers Are on Strike

Universities across the country rely on students and academic workers to grade papers, run classes, conduct research, and provide student support. It’s demanding work, often for little pay.

But now, the unions representing 48,000 University of California students and academic workers say they’ve had enough, and on Monday thousands of people across the system's 10 campuses went on strike.

Guest: Bria Suggs, journalist and graduate student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism





