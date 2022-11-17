KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Karen Bass Wins LA Mayoral Race

KQED News Staff
Karen Bass in a red suit is smiling and clapping, surrounded by supporters with her name
L.A. Mayor candidate Karen Bass during election night at the Palladium in Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LA Elects Karen Bass as First Black Woman Mayor

Bass, a community activist turned Congress member, defeated developer Rick Caruso in a race marked by his record spending.  In a statement on her win, she pledged to solve homelessness and respond urgently to crime.
Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC

State Analyst's Office Predicts Budget Deficit

California’s nonpartisan budget analyst is warning of rocky financial times ahead. California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office is projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for the next fiscal year.
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

California Sets New Climate Change Goals

California released its latest ambitious climate change plan yesterday that would reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels. The plan calls for slashing emissions by 48% by 2030, based on 1990 levels
Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

