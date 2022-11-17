Karen Bass Wins LA Mayoral Race

LA Elects Karen Bass as First Black Woman Mayor

Bass, a community activist turned Congress member, defeated developer Rick Caruso in a race marked by his record spending. In a statement on her win, she pledged to solve homelessness and respond urgently to crime.

Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC

State Analyst's Office Predicts Budget Deficit

California’s nonpartisan budget analyst is warning of rocky financial times ahead. California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office is projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for the next fiscal year.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

California Sets New Climate Change Goals

California released its latest ambitious climate change plan yesterday that would reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels. The plan calls for slashing emissions by 48% by 2030, based on 1990 levels

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED