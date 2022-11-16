KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Cindy Chavez Concedes Race for San José Mayor to Matt Mahan

Guy Marzorati
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A white woman with blonde hair and a black dress looks at a speaking white man with dark hair and a suit, both are seated
Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San José City Council member Matt Mahan debate at the KQED Univision San José Mayoral Candidates Forum on October 13, 2022 in the city's Mexican Heritage Plaza. (Marky Enriquez/KQED)

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded defeat in the race for San José mayor Wednesday, acknowledging that Councilmember Matt Mahan would ascend to the top job in the nation’s 10th largest city.

New vote totals released by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters on Tuesday showed Mahan leading Chavez by 2.64%. Chavez said she called Mahan to offer her congratulations.

"Of course I feel disappointed," Chavez said in an interview with KQED News. "I was [and] am so excited to be able to serve the public."

Mahan’s victory caps a meteoric rise in city politics: The former tech executive first won office in 2010, when he was elected to a City Council seat representing Almaden Valley and Blossom Valley. Now, Mahan becomes the face of San José’s response to rising homelessness and ongoing staffing shortages in city departments.

In a bitterly contested campaign, Mahan seized on voter desire for change with persistent broadsides against Chavez’s record in office and on the city’s response to homelessness.

Mahan rejected the focus that Chavez and other local leaders have placed on building permanent housing for the homeless, promising instead to pivot to more quick-build, temporary units. And he vowed to bring accountability to city government by tying the pay of city leaders to metrics on issues like crime.

For Chavez, the defeat comes despite an avalanche of outside spending on her behalf. While Mahan led Chavez in campaign fundraising and spending, independent expenditure committees backed by the South Bay Labor Council, the San Francisco 49ers, the city’s police union and business leader Carl Guardino spent more than $1.5 million to back Chavez in the general election.

Sensing voter desire for a new direction at City Hall this year, Chavez aimed to tie Mahan to his most notable supporter, current mayor Sam Liccardo — whose own super PAC spent more than $500,000 in support of Mahan.

Voter-approved changes to the city charter will put the mayor's office back on the ballot in 2024. Chavez said her focus will remain on her work at the board of supervisors but didn't rule out a third run for mayor.

"I'm going to be interested in continuing to serve San José in whatever way makes the most sense for the community I represent," she said. "So I'm going to be very open minded about that."

Sponsored