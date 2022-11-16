Cindy Chavez Concedes Race for San José Mayor to Matt Mahan

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded defeat in the race for San José mayor Wednesday, acknowledging that Councilmember Matt Mahan would ascend to the top job in the nation’s 10th largest city.

New vote totals released by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters on Tuesday showed Mahan leading Chavez by 2.64%. Chavez said she called Mahan to offer her congratulations.

"Of course I feel disappointed," Chavez said in an interview with KQED News. "I was [and] am so excited to be able to serve the public."

Mahan’s victory caps a meteoric rise in city politics: The former tech executive first won office in 2010, when he was elected to a City Council seat representing Almaden Valley and Blossom Valley. Now, Mahan becomes the face of San José’s response to rising homelessness and ongoing staffing shortages in city departments.