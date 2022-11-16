KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Concedes Election

KQED News Staff
Villanueva stands at a podium, his hands hold the sides of the podium and it appears as though he's bracing himself. The outgoing sheriff looks down, seemingly dejected.
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva details his accomplishments during a press conference at the Hall of Justice where he conceded the election to Robert Luna on Nov. 15, 2022. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Robert Luna Wins LA Sheriff's Race

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has lost his reelection bid to his opponent, Robert Luna, who continued to hold a commanding lead as the vote count continued.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Californians Elects Historically Diverse State Legislature

As votes continue to be tallied, it’s looking like Californians are on track to elect the most diverse legislature in state history. As many as 52 female candidates could take office once all the votes are counted. Eight LGBTQ candidates are also on track for election.
Reporter: Ariel Gans, CalMatters

Restaurant Owners Grapple With Their Impact on Gentrification

Activists in Los Angeles say they’ve noticed a pattern. When a restaurant offering, say, $30 entrees, opens in a working class neighborhood, rents start to rise faster, there are more evictions, and long-time locals are forced to leave. Some restaurants are now trying hard to limit their impact on gentrification. But is it enough? Or will their presence always be problematic?
Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

