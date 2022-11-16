LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva Concedes Election

Robert Luna Wins LA Sheriff's Race

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has lost his reelection bid to his opponent, Robert Luna, who continued to hold a commanding lead as the vote count continued.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Californians Elects Historically Diverse State Legislature

As votes continue to be tallied, it’s looking like Californians are on track to elect the most diverse legislature in state history. As many as 52 female candidates could take office once all the votes are counted. Eight LGBTQ candidates are also on track for election.

Reporter: Ariel Gans, CalMatters

Restaurant Owners Grapple With Their Impact on Gentrification

Activists in Los Angeles say they’ve noticed a pattern. When a restaurant offering, say, $30 entrees, opens in a working class neighborhood, rents start to rise faster, there are more evictions, and long-time locals are forced to leave. Some restaurants are now trying hard to limit their impact on gentrification. But is it enough? Or will their presence always be problematic?

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW