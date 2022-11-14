Californians Elect Latino Candidates To Key Offices

Crucial House Races In California Are Still Undecided

Nearly a week after the final day of voting, several key races in California could help determine which party will control the House of Representatives. Of the remaining House contests too close to call, more than half are in California.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Bass Pulls Ahead Of Caruso In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

After several days of narrowly trailing in the mayoral vote count, Congressmember Karen Bass opened up a narrow lead against her opponent, shopping mall mogul Rick Caruso. Plus, incumbent Alex Villanueva is trailing behind challenger Robert Luna for Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Newly Elected Latino Officials Provide Opportunity For Broader Perspective To Policymaking

Last week Alex Padilla became the first Latino elected to the U.S. Senate from California. Patricia Guerrero is poised to become the first Latina California Supreme Court Justice. The outcome of these 2022 midterm elections is a product of "immense anger" that started in 1994 with the Anti-Immigration Proposition 187, according to an expert.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, KQED