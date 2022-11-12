2022 Midterm Elections | Tech Layoffs

Midterm Elections 2022

We look at the confirmed winners and losers of California’s election results, and what hangs in the balance as the final votes are counted. Plus, one of the top issues across the state was housing. Which measures passed? Which failed? We breakdown what Californians voted for and what it says about the future of housing in the golden state.

Guests:

Erin Baldassari , KQED housing affordability reporter



Guy Marzorati , KQED politics reporter and producer

This Week in Tech News

As massive layoffs hit technology companies, and the crypto finance world implodes, we take a look at our economic outlook with MarketWatch senior reporter Levi Sumagaysay.

Something Beautiful: Lake Merritt

150 years ago Lake Merritt became the nation’s first wildlife refuge. It is also home to large breeding populations of herons, egrets, geese and ducks.