California Proposes Cutting Compensation For Solar Power Owners

California Commission May Reduce Rooftop Solar Incentives

The California Public Utilities Commission has released a proposal that would gradually reduce the price utilities pay for power from rooftop solar systems. The proposal has been met with widespread criticism.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

An Uncuffed Wedding In An Unlikely Place

This week, an episode from the new season of "Uncuffed," a podcast from KALW focused on intimate stories made by people incarcerated in California prisons. Edmond Richardson talks about marriage on the day before his wedding day inside San Quentin State prison.

Reporter: Edmond Richardson, KALW