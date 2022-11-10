After Red Wave Fails To Materialize, McCarthy's Future Is Uncertain

What's Next For House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy?

Republicans will likely be in the majority in the House of Representatives come January. Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy is expected to become Speaker, but his path forward is far from clear. One expert says the challenge for McCarthy is that he lacks trust from the far right wing of his caucus.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

A Quiet Election Night In Shasta County

The largely Republican Shasta County in northern California has been the subject of national attention since the takeover of the county board of supervisors by a far-right majority earlier this year. But on election night, heightened security measures and support for poll workers seem to have contributed to a more relaxed atmosphere.

Reporter: Roman Battaglia, Jefferson Public Radio