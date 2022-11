The last day to vote in the 2022 election has come and gone. Californians overwhelmingly approved an amendment to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution, and both Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla have been reelected. But it’ll be a minute before we know the full results.

Today, we hear from voters, and then take you inside the KQED newsroom on Tuesday night.





