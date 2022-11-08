Newsom Signs Controversial Bill That Will Change California's Approach To Mental Health Care

Newsom Signs CARE Court Into Law

CARE Courts, a county-based initiative, will combine teams of outreach workers and therapists with civil courts. Seven California counties have already volunteered to implement the CARE Court system first.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Families Can Still File For Child Tax Credit

Thousands of low-income families could miss out on a child tax credit that became available during the pandemic. Californians have until November 17th to file for these tax credits.

Reporter: Wendy Fry, CalMatters

The Only Strip Club Union In America

In August, dancers at a strip club in Los Angeles filed a petition to unionize, vying to become the only unionized strip club in the country. On Monday afternoon, the dancers had their union election.

Reporter: Robin Estrin, KCRW