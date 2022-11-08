KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Newsom Signs Controversial Bill That Will Change California's Approach To Mental Health Care

KQED News Staff
Daytime in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza, with the monolithic Bill Graham Auditorium (a block-long, maybe two-story building with a cement brick face) as the backdrop. A man strides between the trunks of two trees, his long shadow falling behind him on one of them, toward two figures lying on the sidewalk, at the edge of a green lawn.
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newsom Signs CARE Court Into Law

CARE Courts, a county-based initiative, will combine teams of outreach workers and therapists with civil courts. Seven California counties have already volunteered to implement the CARE Court system first.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Families Can Still File For Child Tax Credit

Thousands of low-income families could miss out on a child tax credit that became available during the pandemic. Californians have until November 17th to file for these tax credits.
Reporter: Wendy Fry, CalMatters

The Only Strip Club Union In America

In August, dancers at a strip club in Los Angeles filed a petition to unionize, vying to become the only unionized strip club in the country. On Monday afternoon, the dancers had their union election. 
Reporter: Robin Estrin, KCRW

