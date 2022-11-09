Brooke Jenkins Appears Headed to Victory in District Attorney's Race

That change in attitude can be seen in the fortunes of Jenkins’ would-be challengers.

Her opponents lagged behind by significant margins, at least in early returns. Hamasaki lagged behind Jenkins with 34% of the vote, and Joe Alioto Veronese garnered 13%, with Maurice Chenier coming in a distant fourth with 5%.

But the ranked-choice votes were where Jenkins’ numbers truly showed their strength. When Alioto Veronese and Chenier's early votes were eliminated, and those voters next-up-choices were ranked, Jenkins took a sizable lead. First-count ranked choice votes showed Jenkins with a wide margin ahead of Hamasaki, 57% to 43%.

Those totals may change as the count continues throughout the week. Notably, the count of what appeared to be a landslide recall of Boudin ultimately narrowed by the time the race went to Jenkins.

At an election-night party at El Rio in San Francisco, Hamasaki told a crowd of supporters that “we are doing better that we expected.”

This year, unlike in many high-profile San Francisco races, campaign spending didn’t break local records. The effort to recall Boudin topped $10 million, much of that money coming from outside San Francisco. But as reported by The San Francisco Standard, independent campaign committees largely stayed out of the fray this time, potentially because they did not see Jenkins’ opponents as serious challengers.

Jenkins herself raised $256,000 as of the latest campaign finance returns, with Hamasaki and Alioto Veronese each raising about $140,000 each.

That lack of money could be seen in the advertising around the race. Whereas Boudin faced new accusations of failure in television ads with every viral video of a shoplifting, Jenkins’ reputation remained largely unscathed even in the face of persistent local crime — or the fact that Jenkins has preserved certain policies from Boudin's tenure, such as an innocence commission aiming to free those jailed of wrongful convictions.

Despite a lower-profile race than that of June’s recall and the power of incumbency, the road was not smooth for Jenkins.

Myriad scandals rocked her brief time in office, from an ethics complaint alleging she lied about past misconduct, to early reporting by The SF Standard showing she took $100,000 from the campaign to recall Boudin despite claiming publicly she was a campaign volunteer.

But one scandal in particular still casts a shadow over the election.

A report by Mission Local found that Jenkins, when she was an assistant district attorney in Boudin’s office, sent a rap sheet in a case of interest to another assistant district attorney in apparent violation of state law. Whether it was a personal email or a professional one doesn’t matter — sending a person’s rap sheet without an expressly work-related reason is a misdemeanor offense, experts told the outlet.

But if the early voting returns are any indication, San Franciscans care more about Jenkins’ policies than any potential ethical lapses.

She announced she would charge some minors as adults in situations that “shock the conscience.” Early, and often, Jenkins courted the local Chinese community, attending events at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and on Chinatown streets touting her plans to aggressively prosecute people who commit hate crimes.

And at the center of those policies was Jenkins’ line in the sand against fentanyl dealers.

As voters decried open-air drug use in the Tenderloin, Jenkins famously rescinded diversion program deals for more than 30 drug dealers Boudin had offered them to. Ultimately, she said, she would end offers of diversion programs for drug dealers entirely, particularly for those trafficking drugs laced with fentanyl, a reversal of her predecessor’s policies.

Jenkins also announced a policy to bring charges against drug users once they receive five citations — effectively “bundling” them — for public drug use. The office would then refer those people with bundled charges to a restorative justice program through the city’s Community Justice Center.

Some of Jenkins’ critics said her policies amounted to a revival of the failed war on drugs launched by President Richard Nixon. At an October press conference, Jenkins embraced that idea.

“People want to talk about, well, ‘The war on drugs this, the war on drugs that,’” Jenkins said, adding, “It is a war on fentanyl. It is.”