Here's Every Bay Area Housing Measure on the Ballot This Election

“We’re not starting from scratch,” Moss said. “There have been some really important policy changes that have happened, and now we need to be looking at implementation.”

In the last three years, California has more than doubled the amount of affordable housing it funds (PDF) — from just under 7,200 units in 2019 to around 24,600 in 2020, and 19,000 in 2021 — according to the California Housing Partnership. But, the partnership said the state is still woefully short of the nearly 120,000 annual affordable units it estimates the state would need to build to meet residents’ needs.

But as homelessness continues to grow and housing affordability worsens, residents in disparate communities are grasping for solutions — something that’s reflected on this year’s local ballots, said Sarah Karlinsky, senior adviser with SPUR, an urban planning nonprofit.

“There’s a lot of anxiety,” she said. On one hand, homeowners are concerned about changes in their neighborhoods; on the other, tenants “are at the whims of the rental market and are experiencing a lot of destabilization,” she said.

Here are the housing measures Bay Area voters are considering:

Vacancy taxes

San Francisco, Berkeley and Santa Cruz voters are weighing measures that would tax property owners who keep their units empty for extended periods.

The three measures are all slightly different, but they speak to the same frustration: Why should homes and apartments sit vacant as homelessness continues to grow and rents continue to soar?

David Garcia, policy director for UC Berkeley’s Terner Center, said the vacancy tax proposals are a seemingly straightforward solution to an apparent problem: “The idea that there are speculators that may be holding units off of the market for whatever reason, and that if we only had a mechanism to push these units onto the market, we would not have a supply challenge.”

That message resonated with voters in Oakland in 2018, when 70% of voters approved a vacancy tax. And Garcia said the fates of the measures this election may inform future efforts.

“You will see that the success or failure of these measures may indicate that you have some other [vacancy tax] measures in other parts of the state,” he said.

Tenant protections

Renters’ rights initiatives are nothing new in California, and especially not in the Bay Area. This year, voters in Oakland are being asked whether to approve stricter rules dictating when landlords can evict tenants. And, in Richmond, voters are considering whether to further limit how much landlords can raise rents each year.

The measures come as statewide and federal eviction protections have lapsed and evictions in the Bay Area are increasing. Moss said it’s critical that landlords are fairly compensated for the housing they provide, and also that tenants aren’t unjustly ousted.

“It requires both sides of the coin,” she said. “Tenant protections are critically important in this moment. … We need to be paying attention to as many prevention and protection efforts as we can while we simultaneously look at producing more housing.”

Producing more housing

San Francisco, Menlo Park and Brentwood voters will be asked to weigh in on how their respective cities approve new housing.

In Menlo Park and Brentwood, the ballot measures would require residents to vote on changes to what can be built. In Menlo Park, the measure applies to single-family neighborhoods. In Brentwood, it’s parks and golf courses.

Both are reactions to proposed housing projects. In Menlo Park, residents put Measure V on the ballot after failing to reach consensus on the scale of a proposed 90-unit affordable apartment complex that would give priority to teachers and staff of a neighboring school district. In Brentwood, Measure Q (PDF) came after a developer introduced a plan to convert a golf course into housing for seniors.

As the state requires cities to build more housing, these types of reactionary ballot measures to limit growth may become increasingly common, Garcia said.

“Maybe you’ll see more in the future,” he said, “as it really kind of sinks in to some communities that there is a significant change in the way projects are zoned and approved because of changes in state law.”

In San Francisco, voters will consider two competing ballot measures — D and E — that both seek to streamline approvals of certain types of affordable housing construction. San Francisco is the slowest city in California when it comes to issuing permits for new housing — a fact that’s prompted state officials to launch an investigation into the city’s approval process.

“It’s just a hot mess,” said Karlinsky, of SPUR, one of the authors of Measure D. “What we’re seeing is a total lag in housing production.”

Approving affordable housing

Three Bay Area cities — Oakland (PDF), Berkeley (PDF) and South San Francisco (PDF) — will ask voters to green-light future affordable housing construction.

The measures are necessary because of a rule added to the state constitution in 1950, called Article 34. Rooted in racist fears, it requires residents to vote to approve the development of any “low-rent” housing in their communities, an obstacle that has hindered lower-income housing construction for decades — what Karlinsky called the “ultimate NIMBY tool.”