KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Tug-Of-War Over Values In Some School Board Elections

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Ban CRT sign at the Placentia-Yorbia Linda Unified School District meeting
 (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Deep Divides In This Orange County School Board Election

Last year, Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified’s two most conservative board members eventually supported adopting an ethnic studies class. But around the same time, the school board banned the teaching of critical race theory. This tug-of-war over values is coming to a head this election, as the long-time incumbents face political newbies who are promising to keep race and gender identity issues out of schools.
Reporter: Jill Replogle, KPCC

What Do Californians See As The Actual Threat To Democracy? 

A new poll from UC Berkeley finds that Californians of all political stripes are worried that American democracy is in crisis and is at risk of failing. And they're overwhelmingly pessimistic about the chances that people with different political views can work out their differences together. 
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Sponsored