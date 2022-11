Poo$ie is a New Orleans native, who relocated to Oakland after Katrina. “The story wouldn't be the same without both of them, you know?” he said. For him, music is an outlet. “It's just essential to me and my every day … it's really the release.”

“I love rap. I love it. It's our culture,” he said. “As Black people, it feels good to have something to belong to. And so I honor it just like that.

Poo$ie says when he first wrote the song, it was his first time feeling insecure within an intimate relationship.