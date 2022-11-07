How to Protect Your Car From Catalytic Converter Theft, and What to Do if It Happens

Replacing a stolen converter can cost thousands. Here are some precautions you can take:

How can I protect my car from catalytic converter theft?

Insurance companies, mechanics and police departments have recommended a wide range of anti-theft measures designed to deter a would-be thief. "It's a holistic approach," said Glawe.

The simplest solution is to keep your car away from public access when you're not using it. If you have access to a garage, keep your car there. Those without a garage should try to park their car in a well-lit area, or somewhere you can install a security camera.

But even a garage might not be enough to protect your car. Public parking spots of all kinds have become a target for daytime theft, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, a recycling industry trade group, has warned.

"[At] hospitals, it's happening because people go to the hospital and either park and visit, or they're in the hospital for a long period of time, and their car sits there," said Todd Foreman, the group's director of law enforcement outreach. "It's happening to big trucks, to churches."

Some cities have hosted workshops in which car owners can get their vehicle identification numbers engraved on their catalytic converter for free — an indication to would-be buyers that the converter has been stolen.

Foreman also recommends painting your converter with brightly colored, high-temperature paint, which can put off a thief who'd have to scrape it all off before selling. "If they climb under a car and see it's spray-painted," he said, "they know they're more likely to be caught stealing those catalytic converters."

Other solutions might cost a bit of money: Owners can attach alarm systems that are triggered by the vibration of a thief's saw. Other, more expensive anti-theft devices are designed to make a converter more cumbersome to remove. Mechanics can also weld on metal plates or rebar to shield the converter.

What should I do if it's been stolen?

If your converter has been stolen, you're likely to notice right away: Without the converter, your car will be much noisier than usual.

Most cars will run without a catalytic converter, though it's inadvisable to do so for longer than necessary. Because the purpose of a catalytic converter is to reduce harmful emissions, cars without one will pollute much more heavily than an intact car, and you could fail an emissions inspection in states that require them.

When thieves use a saw to remove a catalytic converter, they can also cause damage to nearby parts of your car, like the alternator or fuel lines. It's best to get your car checked out by a mechanic as soon as possible.

And check your car insurance. Comprehensive coverage on an auto insurance policy will cover damage to your car that occurs outside of a collision — including theft.