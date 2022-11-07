In Oakland, Measure S Would Open the Door to Noncitizen Voting in School Board Elections

In the past few years, a handful of California cities have explored allowing noncitizens to vote in various local elections. The most famous example has been San Francisco, which passed a measure allowing noncitizen parents of public school students to vote for school board.

This momentum to expand the vote has stalled as of late, thanks to lawsuits brought forward by a conservative group based in Southern California. Nevertheless, Oakland voters are about to weigh in on Measure S, which would amend the city charter to let the city council legalize noncitizen voting in school board elections.

Guest: Annelise Finney, KQED reporter/producer





