Shirley Weber | Midterm Elections 2022

Midterm Elections 2022

With Election Day less than a week away, we look at some of the candidates and issues vying for your vote locally and statewide. How will Californians choose to shape the future of the Golden State, and the nation? We welcome our panel of experts to help break it down.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, KQED politics and government reporter

Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government senior editor

Secretary of State Shirley Weber

Shirley Weber was appointed secretary of state by Gov. Gavin Newsom in January 2021 when Alex Padilla vacated his office to take Vice President Kamala Harris' U.S. Senate seat.

Weber joins us to offer insights on how the state has prepared for this election and what we can expect to see in the days ahead.

Something Beautiful: West Marin

We all need a little break from politics, so take a trip with us to visit rolling hills, coastline and farms. This week's Something Beautiful is the bounty and beauty of West Marin.