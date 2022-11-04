KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

UC Student Worker Strike Looms Ahead of Final Exams

KQED News Staff
Strike for the students
 (Christina Lee for NPR)

UC Student Workers Voted To Strike Over Pay  

Less than a month before finals are meant to start, University of California student workers have voted to authorize a strike.  The strike could arrive as early as November 14.
Reporter: E. Okobi, KQED

California Makes Up 70% Of Nationwide State Ballot Measure Spending

According to new numbers from the election tracking site Ballotpedia, nationally a little more than a billion dollars have been spent on state ballot measures this election cycle. And California accounts for about 70% of the cumulative spending. Most of that has been spent fighting over Propositions 26 and 27.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

College Students Are Motivating Their Peers To Vote

Many potential young voters that college student Kennedy McIntyre talks to are concerned about a host of issues: affordable housing, gun control, abortion rights. But they aren't convinced that voting will make much of a difference.
Reporter: Jessica Kariisa, The California Report Magazine

