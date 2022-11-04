UC Student Worker Strike Looms Ahead of Final Exams

UC Student Workers Voted To Strike Over Pay

Less than a month before finals are meant to start, University of California student workers have voted to authorize a strike. The strike could arrive as early as November 14.

Reporter: E. Okobi, KQED

California Makes Up 70% Of Nationwide State Ballot Measure Spending

According to new numbers from the election tracking site Ballotpedia, nationally a little more than a billion dollars have been spent on state ballot measures this election cycle. And California accounts for about 70% of the cumulative spending. Most of that has been spent fighting over Propositions 26 and 27.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

College Students Are Motivating Their Peers To Vote

Many potential young voters that college student Kennedy McIntyre talks to are concerned about a host of issues: affordable housing, gun control, abortion rights. But they aren't convinced that voting will make much of a difference.

Reporter: Jessica Kariisa, The California Report Magazine