Marisa and Scott discuss the spread of falsehoods about the Paul Pelosi attack and prebunking disinformation with NPR correspondent Shannon Bond, before looking ahead to the races for mayor and sheriff in Los Angeles with Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano.
Political Breakdown
'Prebunking' Disinformation and a Los Angeles Election Preview
29:15
Police tape is seen in front of the Pacific Heights home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Oct. 28, 2022, in San Francisco. Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Pelosi, was violently attacked in the home by an intruder. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
