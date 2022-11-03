QUIZ: What Happens if You Make a Mistake on Your Election Ballot?

You studied our KQED 2022 Voter Guide. You memorized every detail of our guide to filling out ballots. And yet, you still made a mistake on your ballot.

It happens to the best of us.

Take our short quiz below to test your knowledge about how to handle different kinds of errors you might make when voting — and how to fix them. (And if you don't have time for the quiz and just need the tips themselves, read our full guide to fixing a mistake on your 2022 ballot.)

Want even more voting information ahead of your last day to vote on Tuesday, November 8? Take a look at our KQED 2022 Voter Guide.



