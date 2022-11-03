KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Candidates In Fiercely Contested District Reflect Region's Changing Demographics

KQED News Staff
Four people sit behind a table with a poster on the wall behind that reads "Leticia Perez - State Assembly"
 (Larry Valenzuela/CalMatters-CatchLight Local)

Latino Votes Could Determine Close Races, But Campaigns Aren't Asking For Them

In several of California's most competitive races, Latino voters could be decisive, which isn’t so surprising. But more than half of Latino voters who were recently polled say no campaign has asked for their vote.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Political Representation Catching Up With Growing Ethnic Diversity In Kern County Race

The Central Valley has been synonymous with conservative, small-government politics for a long time. But there’s a new state Assembly district in the Central Valley and the two candidates vying for the seat are both women, Democrats and people of color.
Reporter: Ariel Gans, CalMatters

 

 

 

