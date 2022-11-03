As Calls for Violence Against Elected Officials Mount, Rep. Jackie Speier Weighs In on Where to Go From Here

You bet I want law and order. And every Democrat wants law and order. This whole thought process in which they try to label the Democrats as being the ones that do not support law and order is made out of whole cloth. They're the ones. And you can go to the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee chair, who posts a picture of him shooting a gun, and the hashtag below is "hashtag fire Pelosi." Now, he stands by that, saying that it was about the Second Amendment. He didn't say that in the picture he posted. So the violence is being promoted by our colleagues on the other side of the aisle. It's incumbent on us to point to that and to challenge it. I carried the resolution to censure Paul Gosar when he posted a picture of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with her in the crosshairs. I mean, we cannot tolerate that. And so, you know, it's incumbent on people like Kevin McCarthy, it's incumbent on Speaker Pelosi, if there were people within the Democratic caucus who were fomenting violence, to count them out, to call them out. You don't hear that happening. Or from Kevin McCarthy. In fact, he didn't even say a word about the attack on Paul Pelosi for over a day. Former President Trump never said a word.

Representative Speier, we had a listener write in to challenge a phrase that we've been using in our newscasts, that Mr. Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery. The listener questioned that, while that may be true physically, does a person ever make a full recovery from this kind of assault, in spirit? As a survivor of violent crime yourself, what is your perspective?

I think that's accurate. I think ... that term came from a press release that the speaker's office put out. But physical recovery is very different from emotional recovery. And I'm sure that this will haunt not only Paul Pelosi but the speaker and her children and grandchildren. It's a despicable act. We have to be willing to call out that kind of conduct as what it is. I mean, it was violence of the highest sort. It was an attempt at an assassination of the speaker of the House who wasn't there. And so her husband became the target.

Do you have concerns that the growing threat of political violence like this could deter good people from running for office?

Of course, absolutely. I mean, when members of Congress have to pay out of their campaign accounts for personal bodyguards, I mean, think about that. Why would people want to place their family and themselves at that kind of risk? I mean, it's really beyond the pale. And I don't know how we're going to excise it from our political commentary, but we've got to do something. There has to be an effort to tamp this down in a way that is meaningful. But again, social media drives hostile language, encourages hostile language. Hostile language encourages campaign fundraising. And you can see how this becomes a truly vicious cycle.