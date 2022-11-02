"Voter Integrity" Groups Question Residents At Home In Possible Voter Intimidation  

Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Was On 'Suicide Mission'

Prosecutors say David DePape, the man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, claimed he was on a suicide mission, with plans to kidnap Speaker Pelosi. DePape entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday and is due back in court on Friday.

Election Officials Report Intimidation and Misinformation

"Voter integrity" groups claim they're looking to root out fraud. But the targeted door-knocking in Shasta County amounts to voter intimidation and could be illegal under California election laws, according to election officials. It's also part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.

Reporter: Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio

Man Posing As A Stanford Student Lived In Campus Dorms For Nearly A Year

William Curry, who reportedly graduated from high school in Alabama last year, was finally escorted off campus last week. Despite multiple removals from campus since December 2021, Curry continued to return. Campus officials caught Curry on Thursday morning after he allegedly stole a TV from a dorm basement.