KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Man Who Attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Husband Arraigned Today

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

David DePape records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside SF City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013  (AP Photo/Eric Riseberg)

Man Accused of Attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Will Be Arraigned Today in San Francisco Superior Court

42-year-old David De Pape is making his first appearance in court since his arrest on Friday at Pelosi’s house.   DePape faces both local and federal charges after the attack, which left Paul Pelosi with a fractured skull.

Bay Area Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier Warns Her Colleagues In Congress That There Needs To Be A Change In The Radicalized American Political Culture

Representative Speier knows about violence wielded by extremists. In 1978 on a trip to the South American country of Guyana to investigate Jim Jones and his People’s Temple cult, the then 28-year-old was shot five times in an ambush by followers of Jones. At the time, Speier worked for congressman Leo Ryan. Ryan and four other people were killed in the attack.

This Election Season Voters In San Bernardino Will Vote To Consider Breaking Away From California

Sponsored

San Bernardino County is just east of Los Angeles and is home to more than 2 million people.  By area, it’s the largest county in the USA… and, is bigger than nine states.   But despite its size, some local officials say they’re not getting the state support— or resources – they deserve.  That’s partly why secession came up in the first place… and, it’s not a new idea.

Powerball Soars To $1.2 Billion for Wednesday night's top prize

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3rd.  Including California, Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.