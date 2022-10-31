Pelosi Attacker Faces Attempted Murder Charges

Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi To Face Attempted Murder Charge

Prosecutors are expected to announce charges against the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, is facing attempted murder charges as well as assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Election Fraud Claims Impact Midterms In Shasta County

Just like in the 2020 election, there are claims of fraud this election cycle, particularly in northern California's Shasta County. While some call for a full independent review of the ballots to eliminate cheating, others worry these fraud worries are making it hard to build trust in the election system, no matter how safe it actually is.

Reporter: Roman Battaglia, Jefferson Public Radio

Black Californians Report Unequal Treatment In Health Care

Nearly a third of Black Californians questioned in a statewide survey say they feel they have been treated unfairly while trying to get health care because of their race. Most respondents change how they act at doctor's offices to minimize negative experiences.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC