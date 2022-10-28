Intruder Breaks Into Nancy Pelosi's Home, Attacks Speaker's Husband

Paul Pelosi Assaulted

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office says someone broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco this morning and violently assaulted the speaker's husband. The Congresswoman's spokesman says the person who assaulted Paul Pelosi is in custody. Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital and is recovering.

Oil Companies Just Sold Thousands of Old Wells, Concerning Environmentalists

Shell and ExxonMobile recently sold thousands of aging oil wells in California to smaller players in the industry. This has environmentalists worried that those smaller firms won't be able to pay what it will cost to close them down when the time comes, and that taxpayers will be left to foot the bill.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

The Man of Science and The Ouija Board

This week, as part of a collaboration with the podcast ‘Bay Curious,’ a ghost story for Halloween. It comes from reporter and former KQED science editor Jon Brooks, who usually lives in the world of evidence, facts and data. But many years ago, Jon and his longtime friend Mark witnessed something inexplicable, even supernatural, that just can’t be squared with reality.

Reporter: Jon Brooks