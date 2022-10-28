Scott and Marisa recap their experience moderating California's only gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election and discuss the results of the latest polling on Proposition 30. Then, longtime California political consultant Garry South joins to share his thoughts on the debate and the future political prospects of Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, the Los Angeles mayoral election and how he got the nickname "the Mouth."
Political Breakdown
Garry South on the Debate, Kamala Harris and the 'Dark Arts'
29:18
Gov. Gavin Newsom (left) and Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle participate in a gubernatorial debate at KQED in San Francisco on Oct. 23, 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)
