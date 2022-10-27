Here's How Far Behind the World Is on Reining in Climate Change

Strengthening national pledges is on the agenda for discussion at the upcoming COP27 talks in Egypt, but major emitters aren't expected to make dramatically larger commitments. The European Union announced it could update its climate goals only after the negotiations are complete.

Last year, the U.S. committed to reducing emissions 50-52% by 2030, a goal that was bolstered recently by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides billions of dollars for electric cars and more efficient buildings and homes. The administration has not signaled that it's considering a stronger target.

"We want the COP to make sure that everybody understands we're doing the things necessary to keep 1.5 degrees alive," U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said this week. "We need to have the NDCs, not just of developed countries, but developing countries around the world, need to step up and put in their NDCs because everybody needs to do their part here."

The transition from fossil fuels to renewables isn't fast enough

The world's largest emitter, China, will continue to increase its greenhouse gas emissions until 2030 under its national plan. India, the third-largest source of emissions, is planning to do the same.

While both countries are rolling out significant amounts of renewable energy, they're still building new coal-fired power plants, too. At last year's summit, the two countries joined others in pushing back against policies that would phase out the use of coal, arguing that developing economies have the right to use it as richer nations have done.

With the cost of solar and wind often cheaper than building new fossil fuel power plants, renewable energy has grown by leaps and bounds. From 2019 to 2021, solar grew by 47%. But the transition to cleaner energy sources needs to speed up six times faster, according to a new report from a number of climate think tanks, including the World Resources Institute.

Action is lagging on many other fronts, too. The report found the rate of deforestation needs to slow down by 2.5 times. Electric cars need to be adopted five times faster than they are now.

"We've never known more about the climate crises, and we've never known more about what we need to do about it and how," says Claire Fyson of Climate Analytics. "This global report card about climate action makes clear that we're not moving fast enough."