Residents Push Back On New Affordable Housing Rules

Ballot Measure Could Make It Harder To Build Apartments in Single-Family Neighborhoods
In response to a massive housing shortage, new rules require California cities to locate affordable housing in single-family neighborhoods as a way to combat decades of racial segregation. Residents in some California cities are pushing back and hope to rely on a time-tested tradition: using the local ballot box to restrict growth.
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED
Temporary Protected Status Settlement Talks Fail
Settlement talks have broken down in a case from San Francisco seeking to preserve federal humanitarian protections. More than 260,000 immigrants nationwide face a risk of deportation.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED