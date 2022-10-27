KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Residents Push Back On New Affordable Housing Rules

KQED News Staff
A woman wearing a light top and blue jeans holds on to a gate outside with one hand.
 (Erin Baldassari/KQED)

Ballot Measure Could Make It Harder To Build Apartments in Single-Family Neighborhoods

In response to a massive housing shortage, new rules require California cities to locate affordable housing in single-family neighborhoods as a way to combat decades of racial segregation. Residents in some California cities are pushing back and hope to rely on a time-tested tradition: using the local ballot box to restrict growth. 
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Temporary Protected Status Settlement Talks Fail

Settlement talks have broken down in a case from San Francisco seeking to preserve federal humanitarian protections. More than 260,000 immigrants nationwide face a risk of deportation.  
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

