Residents Push Back On New Affordable Housing Rules

In response to a massive housing shortage, new rules require California cities to locate affordable housing in single-family neighborhoods as a way to combat decades of racial segregation. Residents in some California cities are pushing back and hope to rely on a time-tested tradition: using the local ballot box to restrict growth.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Temporary Protected Status Settlement Talks Fail

Settlement talks have broken down in a case from San Francisco seeking to preserve federal humanitarian protections. More than 260,000 immigrants nationwide face a risk of deportation.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED