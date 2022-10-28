Can We Really Speak to the Dead? Even for a Skeptic, Hope Creeps In

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

This Halloween weekend, we enter the realm of the unknown, and bring you a ghost story produced in collaboration with the Bay Curious podcast. Jon Brooks is a reporter and former KQED science editor who lives in the world of evidence, facts and data. But many years ago, Jon witnessed something inexplicable, something that just couldn’t be squared with reality. A recent personal tragedy has prompted him to run that story over and over again in his mind. We join Jon on a journey to make sense of it all.