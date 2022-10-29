California Student Test Scores Plunged This Year. 2 Education Experts Explain What That Means

To make some sense of these largely mediocre results, KQED education reporter Julia McEvoy spoke this week with two education experts: Dr. Christopher J. Nellum, the executive director of The Education Trust–West, an Oakland-based educational equity nonprofit, and Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. In L.A. schools, Carvalho notes, eighth graders actually made some gains in reading scores, a relative success he attributes to quickly getting computers in the hands of homebound students early on in the pandemic and offering increased opportunities for summer school and tutoring.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Julia McEvoy: What stuck out for you from the results of these two test results, the NAEP and California's Standardized Test?

Dr. Christopher J. Nellum (Education Trust-West): We saw relative to other states, given what NAEP shared, that our results are relatively stable, though there are still gaps for our students of color across the state that exist and in some places widened. One of our big first takeaways is, sure, it's good news that our results are stable, but we still are concerned that the gaps existed and maybe are wider than they were before.

While NAEP test scores showed declines, California students' academic performance fell a bit less than in most other parts of the country. What do you think explains this?

Dr. Christopher J. Nellum: So I think there are a couple of things. Certainly for NAEP, I think what we're starting to see is at least two things. One is the tremendous investments that were made by the federal government and by the state in K-12 education. Perhaps we're seeing some of those investments at work. It certainly could have been worse.

And I think those investments are starting to work, and we should give them time to continue to have that intended impact. The other thing that can help us make sense of this, as we've heard all over the state from educators themselves and from communities, is that districts and schools were working really hard. So I think we're seeing some shielding from the impact of the pandemic for at least those two reasons.

What explains LAUSD's improved test scores relative to other districts across the country which back-slid on NAEP?