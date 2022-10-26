Longtime Republican In Key Congressional Battle In Southern California

One of the most competitive House races in California pits a Republican incumbent who opposed certifying the presidential election against a Democratic challenger who helped prosecute January 6th rioters.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

State Regulators Recommend Heavy Fines For PG&E Over Zogg Fire

State utility regulators have recommended fining PG&E more than $150 million for alleged safety infractions they connected to a deadly fire two years ago in Shasta County. The Zogg Fire started in September 2020 after a pine tree fell on a PG&E line near the town of Redding. Four people were killed in the fire.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

State Supreme Court Justices On Ballot In November

California voters will weigh in on high profile political offices, like Governor and Congress this fall. But they’ll also be voting on four California Supreme Court justices.

Reporter: Byrhonda Lyons, CalMatters