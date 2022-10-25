Prop 27 Creates Record Spending War Between Gambling Companies and Tribal Governments

Online Gambling Proposition Sparks Debate Over Tribal Sovereignty

Most of the California tribes who have weighed in on Proposition 27 are against it. They’re worried about language tucked away in the measure that could potentially undermine tribal sovereignty. But at least one tribal chair says it's a way to support financially disadvantaged tribes that don't own big casinos.

Reporters: Guy Marzorati, KQED and Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Standardized Tests Show California Student Academics Have Declined

California K-12 students’ academic progress has plunged during the pandemic. Math is the worst decline, with the percentage of students who are proficient or better dropping seven percentage points statewide.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED

