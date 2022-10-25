KQED is a proud member of
Prop 27 Creates Record Spending War Between Gambling Companies and Tribal Governments

A man's hands seen typing on computer with betting on screen with left hand and holding a smartphone with betting on screen with right hand.
 (Hirurg/Getty Images)

Online Gambling Proposition Sparks Debate Over Tribal Sovereignty 

Most of the California tribes who have weighed in on Proposition 27 are against it. They’re worried about language tucked away in the measure that could potentially undermine tribal sovereignty. But at least one tribal chair says it's a way to support financially disadvantaged tribes that don't own big casinos.
Reporters: Guy Marzorati, KQED and Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Standardized Tests Show California Student Academics Have Declined

California K-12 students’ academic progress has plunged during the pandemic. Math is the worst decline, with the percentage of students who are proficient or better dropping seven percentage points statewide. 
Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED

 

