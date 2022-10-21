Study Finds Dangerous Chemicals Leaking From Gas Stoves In California

Cancer-Causing Chemicals Leaking From Gas Stoves In California

New research is showing the potential dangers from indoor gas appliances in California homes. The study from PSE Healthy Energy, a nonprofit research institute, found that leaking gas stoves are emitting benzene, and other dangerous pollutants.

African Music Scene Has Deep Roots In Bay Area

Reporter Jessica Kariisa has spent years writing about and dancing to African music in cities up and down the East Coast. When she moved to the Bay Area, she wasn’t sure what she’d find by way of African music, but she soon discovered a club scene that’s thriving and rich with history.

Reporter: Jessica Kariisa, The California Report Magazine