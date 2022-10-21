Scott and Marisa revisit parts of their October 5 conversation with San Francisco Mayor London Breed at KQED Live. Breed discusses her tenure as mayor and the criticism she faced for asking some appointees to sign undated letters of resignation. Breed also made controversial comments about Hondurans and drug dealing, which she apologized for on Thursday.
Political Breakdown
London Breed on Law Enforcement, the Tenderloin and Those Resignation Letters
28:14
San Francisco Mayor London Breed at KQED Live on October 5, 2022. (Alain McLaughlin/KQED)
