Embattled LA City Councilman Kevin de Leon Says He Won't Resign

LA Councilman Apologizes But Says He Won't Resign

In his first sit down interviews since a racist audio recording was released of Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon, and two other councilmembers , speaking with a local labor leader, de Leon was apologetic, but said he does not plan on resigning.

Dialysis Measure Once Again On The Ballot For California Voters

For the midterm election, California voters will once again be asked to decide on a ballot measure dealing with dialysis clinics. Similar measures have failed to pass in 2018 and 2020.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report