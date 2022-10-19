Tentative Deal Reached Between Mental Health Workers And Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Employees Reach Tentative Deal That Could End Weekslong Strike

Striking mental health care workers are voting on a new contract, after reaching a tentative deal with Kaiser Permanente on Tuesday. Over 2,000 therapists, psychologists, social workers and counselors took to the picket lines at Northern California Kaiser facilities in mid-August to demand increased staffing and more support for workers.

Reporter: Nimah Gobir, KQED

L.A. City Council Votes For New President

Following a tumultuous last few week, the L.A. City Council has a new president. During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Councilmember Paul Krekorian was unanimously selected to lead the council. He'll replace Nury Martinez, who resigned last week after she was caught on an audio recording making racist comments and discussing how to manipulate the redistricting process in the city.

Key Congressional Race Could Hinge On Economic Issues

Latino voters could make the difference this midterm, between Democrats maintaining control of Congress or Republicans seizing the gavel. While the GOP has made inroads with some Latino voters, especially in states like Texas, California Latinos have not swung as far to the right in recent years. But concerns about inflation and gas prices are playing big in California’s Latino-majority 22nd congressional district, where both candidates are running to the center.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED