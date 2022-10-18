Card Rooms May Face Uncertain Future If Gambling Proposition Passes

Proposition 26 Faces Opposition From Many California Card Rooms

This year California voters will take up two propositions that would legalize sports betting. One of them would expand gambling in tribal casinos. But opponents say if it passes, it could also put card rooms out of business, and hit cities that rely on them for their bottom line.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

Governor Newsom Calls For End Of COVID State Of Emergency Next Year

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the COVID-19 State of Emergency will end this coming February, nearly three years after the order first went into effect. The state has logged more than 10 million COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED