Morning Report

Proposition 28 Would Increase Funding For Arts And Music Education

KQED News Staff
Students in the school orchestra sit facing their teacher, a black girl on violin, a Latina girl on viola, and a Latino boy on violin.
Angelee Montances, 12th grade, plays the viola during orchestra class at Richmond High School in Richmond on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.  (Marlena Sloss/KQED)

Art Education Funding Is An Equity Issue For One Bay Area High School 

Next month, voters will decide whether or not to increase arts funding to public schools across the state.  We look at what it could mean for one school in the Bay Area. 
Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED 

LA City Council Controversy Stirs Feelings Among Black Latinos 

The racist conversation between three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a labor executive have struck a familiar chord with Black and Afro Latinos struggling to gain political representation.
Reporter: Emily Elena Dugdale, KPCC

