Proposition 28 Would Increase Funding For Arts And Music Education

Next month, voters will decide whether or not to increase arts funding to public schools across the state. We look at what it could mean for one school in the Bay Area.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED

LA City Council Controversy Stirs Feelings Among Black Latinos

The racist conversation between three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a labor executive have struck a familiar chord with Black and Afro Latinos struggling to gain political representation.

Reporter: Emily Elena Dugdale, KPCC