LA City Councilmember Nury Martinez Resigns

LA City Councilmember Resigns As AG Opens Investigation Following Leaked Racist Comments

The former president of the Los Angeles City Council, Nury Martinez, has resigned. This comes days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a closed-door meeting. State Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating the redistricting process in LA, following the release of the conversation.

Familiar Foes Vie For Key California Congressional Seat

One of the most competitive House races in California is taking place in the northern part of Los Angeles County, where Republican Congressman Mike Garcia is facing off for the third time against Democrat Christy Smith. The issues of abortion and Latino identity have been central to the campaign.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED