Amid Surge in Violent Crime, Oakland Mayor Calls for a Federal Health Emergency

The discussion at First AME Church in Oakland’s Mosswood neighborhood was not open to the media. But Padilla told reporters afterward that it was a timely discussion, given a recent gang-related shooting on September 28 that wounded six people at a school complex in East Oakland and another shooting near UC Berkeley on October 8 that left one man dead and three others injured.

After a decade where homicides were down to a half-century low in the 2010s, the whole Bay Area saw an increase in violence since the pandemic began in 2020. Oakland police investigated 134 homicides in 2021 — the most since 2012 — and already this year authorities have reported 103 homicides.

Last month, Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said group and gang violence was the predominant driver of crimes in the city. He added that officers have recovered an astounding number of firearms: 1,132 so far, compared to nearly 1,200 last year, many of which are "ghost guns," which are untraceable.

Padilla said the federal Safer Communities Act, signed into law in June, provides hundreds of millions of dollars for community-based violence prevention initiatives like the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland Program, or MACRO, which was modeled after the Eugene, Oregon, Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) model, widely recognized as a non-law enforcement mobile crisis intervention program that has seen significant success over the last 31 years.