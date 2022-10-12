L.A. Residents Call For Councilmembers To Resign Following Use Of Racist Language

Calls Grow For LA City Councilmembers To Resign

During a contentious city council meeting, LA residents voiced their displeasure with three councilmembers, who were caught on a recording using racist language. The calls continue to grow for Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign, although none have done so.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Amazon Workers In Southern California Set To Strike

Dozens of workers at Amazon’s largest air hub on the West Coast announced they’ll go on a one-day strike later this week . The workers at the facility in San Bernardino are upset over low wages and unsafe working conditions.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED