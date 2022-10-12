KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

L.A. Residents Call For Councilmembers To Resign Following Use Of Racist Language

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Protesters at LA City Council meeting
 (Saul Gonzalez, The California Report)

Calls Grow For LA City Councilmembers To Resign

During a contentious city council meeting, LA residents voiced their displeasure with three councilmembers, who were caught on a recording using racist language. The calls continue to grow for Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign,  although none have done so.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Amazon Workers In Southern California Set To Strike

Dozens of workers at Amazon’s largest air hub on the West Coast announced they’ll go on a one-day strike later this week .  The workers at the facility in San Bernardino are upset over low wages and unsafe working conditions.
Reporter:  Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Sponsored