What to Know About the Application for Biden's Student Loan Relief

It's hard to imagine a more anticipated form than the one tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers will need to complete to qualify for President Biden's debt relief plan. On Tuesday, senior administration officials revealed new details about the application. Here's what we know:

When the application is coming: The Biden administration has said repeatedly its debt relief application would be available in early October. In a call with reporters, senior administration officials dropped the "early" but promised, "We will make the form available in October," and said they are "working hard to make sure the form can handle the traffic we anticipate."

In a legal filing on Friday, the department said it "will not discharge any student loan debt under the debt relief plan prior to October 23, 2022."

The application will be available through Dec. 31, 2023.

Where the application will be posted: Officials said the application will be housed at a .gov website, and published in both English and Spanish.