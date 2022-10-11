Outrage Grows Over Leaked Racist Comments From L.A. City Councilmembers

LA City Councilmembers Under Fire Over Racist Comments

Three members of the Los Angeles City Council are facing a barrage of calls to resign, after an audio recording of them making racist comments was made public. This comes as the council is meeting for the first time on Tuesday, since the recording was released.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

State Attorney General Weighs In On Building Homes In Fire-Prone Areas

Local governments should consider wildfire risk, when evaluating proposals for new housing. That's according to new recommendations from California Attorney General Rob Bonta.