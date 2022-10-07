Oakland Writers Ayodele Nzinga and Leila Mottley

This week, we welcome two contemporary Oakland authors: Leila Mottley and Dr. Ayodele Nzinga. Mottley is an Oakland Youth Poet Laureate, who at just 19 years old published "Nightcrawling" — an immersive novel and an Oprah's Book Club selection — based on local events. She's joined by Oakland's inaugural Poet Laureate, Dr. Ayodele Nzinga, who shines not only as an author but also as a director, actor and educator.

Guests: